Despite heavy snowfall, Red River is not expected to flood in Manitoba

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 5:59 pm
The Red River Floodway was working Tuesday, as the province said it expects the Red to peak next week.
The Red River Floodway was working Tuesday, as the province said it expects the Red to peak next week. Randall Paull/Global News

Despite the big snowstorm that hit southern Manitoba last week, the Red River and its tributaries are not expected to flood over their banks in the coming days.

The Manitoba government says the Red is expected to peak between Oct. 20 and 23 as snow melts and the runoff enters streams and rivers.

The forecast is helping, with little precipitation expected in the coming week.

READ MORE: Grand Forks, ND, dealing with flooding, tree debris of their own

The province’s flood forecaster, Fisaha Unduche, says areas in southern Manitoba and the Interlake region received between 50 and 100 millimetres of rain and snow from the storm last week.

He says the runoff and rising rivers are not expected to impact any communities or force any road closures.

Winnipeg is being protected by the Red River Floodway, which diverts water around the city and is being operated for the first time ever in the fall.

Zhoda, Man. residents still fighting flood waters, looking for answers from municipality
Zhoda, Man. residents still fighting flood waters, looking for answers from municipality

 

