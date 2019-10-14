Menu

Grand Forks, ND, dealing with flooding, tree debris of their own

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 3:58 pm
Janelle Strouse finds walking on the street easier than the sidewalk as she makes her way to volunteer at the Northlands Rescue Mission in Grand Forks on Friday, Oct. 11. .
Janelle Strouse finds walking on the street easier than the sidewalk as she makes her way to volunteer at the Northlands Rescue Mission in Grand Forks on Friday, Oct. 11. . Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

While Manitobans grapple with downed power lines and fallen trees, our neighbours to the south are struggling with the same problems.

The city of Grand Forks said Monday they are working to pick up downed trees and branches throughout their city.

A statement by the city said they would be picking up tree branches all week.

READ MORE: Manitoba residents buckle down, check on neighbours as lack of power from snow storm grinds on

Meanwhile, Grand Forks’ Sanitary Pump Stations were pumping at capacity and processing about 17 million more gallons per day than normal.

The Red River in Grand Forks is below the previous flood crest and is expected to crest at about 41.5 feet (12 m) sometime this week.

Like Winnipeg, the brunt of the storm affected towns west of Grand Forks in North Dakota.

Story continues below advertisement

The Grand Forks Herald reported that the town of Harvey, ND received 76 cm of snow. Other towns, like Langdon and Devils Lake, received 68 cm and 60 cm respectively. Grand Forks received about 18 cm of snow.

TAGS
FloodingWeatherSnow stormRed RiverManitoba StormRed River basinnorth dakota weather
