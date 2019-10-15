Grand Theatre launching new theatrical season with local tale

Send this page to someone via email

London’s Grant Theatre is getting ready to launch its new theatrical season with a local tale.

This London Life is an original script by director Morris Panych.

The play follows the journey of a man who mistakenly ends up in London, Ont., instead of London, England.

“It’s a fun exercise in mistake identity, and also a connection with family and people’s search for identity,” Panych said.

London’s Grand Theatre debuting a new play called This London Life @AM980News pic.twitter.com/Wiicw1xFqr — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) October 15, 2019

This London Life stars elementary student Ryan Shaw from Petrolia, Ont., and Allister MacDonald as Jimmy, the man who arrives in the wrong London.

“One of the most unique things about the show is we have a 10-year-old boy who takes the lead, and does a lot of the text, so it’s really interesting to watch a kid carry the show,” said Panych.

The cast also features the likes of Wendy Thatcher, Cynthia Jimenez-Hichs and Braeden Soltys.

The Grand is planning several neighborhood parties on select nights, the first a special Old East Village performance on Tuesday.

Returning this season will also be the Wednesday Speak Easy series, with a conversation with the performers following the performances starting Oct. 16.