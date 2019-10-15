Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Bug spray bandit swatted by Flin Flon police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 4:54 pm
A 22-year-old Flin Flon woman has been charged after a suspect tried to rob two businesses, armed with bug spray.
A 22-year-old Flin Flon woman has been charged after a suspect tried to rob two businesses, armed with bug spray. Global News File

A bug spray crime spree has ended in charges for a Flin Flon woman.

RCMP were called to a business on Highway 10 A around 8:30 a.m. Friday after a woman with her face covered demanded money, threatening an employee with a can of bug spray.

The woman left empty-handed.

Police say the same suspect then went into another business on Highway 10 A and tried to grab cash from the till after threatening to spray an employee with bug spray.

READ MORE: Riverton man kidnapped from home, beaten, robbed, before escaping in Winnipeg, say police

The woman once again left empty-handed, say police.

Alexis Chung-Saunders, 22, is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of disguised with intent to commit an offence.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate.

Bag checks, bottle locks among new measures to combat Liquor Mart robberies
Bag checks, bottle locks among new measures to combat Liquor Mart robberies
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RobberyFlin FlonFlin Flon RCMPbug sprayAlexis Chung-Saunders
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.