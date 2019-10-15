Bug spray bandit swatted by Flin Flon police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A bug spray crime spree has ended in charges for a Flin Flon woman.

RCMP were called to a business on Highway 10 A around 8:30 a.m. Friday after a woman with her face covered demanded money, threatening an employee with a can of bug spray.

The woman left empty-handed.

Police say the same suspect then went into another business on Highway 10 A and tried to grab cash from the till after threatening to spray an employee with bug spray.

The woman once again left empty-handed, say police.

Alexis Chung-Saunders, 22, is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of disguised with intent to commit an offence.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate.

1:46 Bag checks, bottle locks among new measures to combat Liquor Mart robberies Bag checks, bottle locks among new measures to combat Liquor Mart robberies