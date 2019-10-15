50-year-old man charged with impaired driving following collision in Innisfil: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Innisfil during the early morning hours of Sunday, South Simcoe police say.

Officers say they responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 20th Sideroad at the 2nd Line at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the vehicle had left the road and crashed through trees before stopping next to a house.

The driver was arrested at the scene for impaired driving, police say, and was sent to the police station, where breath tests resulted in readings of twice the legal limit of alcohol.

The Innisfil man was subsequently charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80, police say.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say the man didn’t sustain any injuries and was released with a November court date.