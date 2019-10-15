Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

50-year-old man charged with impaired driving following collision in Innisfil: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 6:30 pm
A 50-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash took place in Innisfil during the early morning hours of Sunday, South Simcoe police say.
A 50-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash took place in Innisfil during the early morning hours of Sunday, South Simcoe police say. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

A 50-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Innisfil during the early morning hours of Sunday, South Simcoe police say.

Officers say they responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 20th Sideroad at the 2nd Line at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Barrie man charged with careless driving following 3-vehicle collision in Innisfil, police say

According to police, the vehicle had left the road and crashed through trees before stopping next to a house.

The driver was arrested at the scene for impaired driving, police say, and was sent to the police station, where breath tests resulted in readings of twice the legal limit of alcohol.

The Innisfil man was subsequently charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80, police say.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Severn, OPP say

Story continues below advertisement

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say the man didn’t sustain any injuries and was released with a November court date.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsInnisfil CrashInnisfil impaired driverInnisfil single-vehicle crash
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.