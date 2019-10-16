Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Ontario government funding to expand Post Foods Canada plants in Cobourg, Niagara Falls

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 9:21 am
Peterborough-Northumberland MPP David Piccini, left, announces $412,700 in funding for Post Consumer Brands facilities in Cobourg on Tuesday.
Peterborough-Northumberland MPP David Piccini, left, announces $412,700 in funding for Post Consumer Brands facilities in Cobourg on Tuesday. Office of David Piccini

A major cereal producing company is receiving more than $412,000 in funding from the Ontario government.

On Tuesday morning in Cobourg, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP announced $412,700 to help Post Foods Canada Inc. to expand production capacity for non-genetically-modified bran flakes and organic raisins.

READ MORE: Cobourg manufacturing plant fined after worker suffers critical injury

Piccini says the funding will help create 47 new jobs while retaining 317 at the company’s plants in Cobourg and Niagara Falls.

Post Consumer Brands — the merger of Post Foods and MOM Brands in 2015 — produces, markets and distributes cereals in Canada and the United States. In Cobourg, Post Food’s Weetabix plant has been operation in 1978, and makes breakfast cereals under the Weetabix, Alpen and Barbara’s brands and GrainShop, a high-fibre cereal sold only in Canada since 2003. The Niagara facility is known for the Shreddies brand.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since taking office, our government has sent a clear message that Ontario is open for business and open for jobs,” stated Piccini. “We’re creating an environment where businesses can focus on what they do best — developing great products and services and building successful companies. It’s great to see Post Foods invest in new technology to grow their business while creating jobs and boosting the economy of Cobourg, and Ontario as a whole.”

Global Peterborough’s Business Beat Oct. 15
Global Peterborough’s Business Beat Oct. 15
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Food and BeverageCobourgNiagara FallsPROVINCIAL FUNDINGDavid PicciniprocessingPost Foods Canada
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.