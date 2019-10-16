Ontario government funding to expand Post Foods Canada plants in Cobourg, Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

A major cereal producing company is receiving more than $412,000 in funding from the Ontario government.

On Tuesday morning in Cobourg, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP announced $412,700 to help Post Foods Canada Inc. to expand production capacity for non-genetically-modified bran flakes and organic raisins.

Piccini says the funding will help create 47 new jobs while retaining 317 at the company’s plants in Cobourg and Niagara Falls.

Post Consumer Brands — the merger of Post Foods and MOM Brands in 2015 — produces, markets and distributes cereals in Canada and the United States. In Cobourg, Post Food’s Weetabix plant has been operation in 1978, and makes breakfast cereals under the Weetabix, Alpen and Barbara’s brands and GrainShop, a high-fibre cereal sold only in Canada since 2003. The Niagara facility is known for the Shreddies brand.

“Since taking office, our government has sent a clear message that Ontario is open for business and open for jobs,” stated Piccini. “We’re creating an environment where businesses can focus on what they do best — developing great products and services and building successful companies. It’s great to see Post Foods invest in new technology to grow their business while creating jobs and boosting the economy of Cobourg, and Ontario as a whole.”

