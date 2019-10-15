Menu

Saskatchewan Politics

Canada

New SaskPower net metering program comes online Nov. 1

By David Baxter Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 3:37 pm
Minister responsible for SaskPower Dustin Duncan announced the revised net metering program on Oct. 15.
Minister responsible for SaskPower Dustin Duncan announced the revised net metering program on Oct. 15. Derek Putz/Global News

Saskatchewan’s net metering program will be reactivated on Nov. 1 for potential residential and business solar power producers.

The revised program will not have total generation cap, no end date, and no specified contract length with SaskPower. There is also no rebate for installation costs.

The province’s previous net metering program included a rebate of up to $20,000 on installation costs and a total generating capacity of 16 megawatts. It was set to run until November 2020, but that cap was hit in mid-September.

READ MORE: Sask. residential solar program replacement coming in ‘weeks’: minister

The previous net metering program included a 10-year contract with SaskPower.

Under the updated program, customers can generate up to 100 kilowatts of their own power to decrease their monthly power bills, and get credit for excess power created.

Story continues below advertisement

Excess power will be credited at 7.5 cents per kilowatt hour against the customer’s energy charge. According to the province, this rate is guaranteed for the 2020-21 fiscal year. After that, the rate will be reviewed according to market conditions.

Prior to the announcement, several solar companies said they wanted to see what they called one-to-one net metering. SaskPower charges about 14 cents per kilowatt hour, so solar companies like TruGreen Energy and Prairie Sun Solar wanted to see a 14 cent bill credit.

The Crown corporation says that they value the generation of extra power that’s not being used at 7.5 cents.

READ MORE: Sask. solar companies laying off staff amid net metering review

The net metering program is commonly associated with rooftop solar power, but is also available for residential and/or business hydro, flare gas, biomass, biogas and heat recovery customers.

More to come…

TAGS
Sask PoliticsSaskPowerSolar PowerDustin DuncanNet Metering Programnet meteringTruGreen EnergyPrairie Sun SolarRooftop Solar Power
