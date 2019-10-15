Menu

Crime

Brantford police seeking suspect in reported sexual assault

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted October 15, 2019 2:58 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 3:03 pm
Brantford police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a reported sexual assault that took place in the city last month.
Brantford police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a reported sexual assault that took place in the city last month. Brantford Police Service

Police are searching for a suspect after a reported sexual assault in Brantford last month.

According to Brantford police, a woman in her 20s was in the area of Brighton Avenue on the morning of Sept. 21 when she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man, who then reportedly fled the area.

The woman reported the incident to police a few days later, officers say.

READ MORE: Two suspects arrested in Burlington sexual assault investigation

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s who stands five feet 10 inches tall and has an average build and dark brown hair. Police say the suspect is clean-shaven and was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans at the time of the reported incident.

A composite sketch has also been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time of the reported sexual assault and may have any information to contact Det. Const. Mike Aasla of the child abuse sexual assault unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 3001, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Police looking for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ men after shooting in Brantford

