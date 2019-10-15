Brantford police seeking suspect in reported sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect after a reported sexual assault in Brantford last month.

According to Brantford police, a woman in her 20s was in the area of Brighton Avenue on the morning of Sept. 21 when she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man, who then reportedly fled the area.

The woman reported the incident to police a few days later, officers say.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s who stands five feet 10 inches tall and has an average build and dark brown hair. Police say the suspect is clean-shaven and was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans at the time of the reported incident.

A composite sketch has also been released.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time of the reported sexual assault and may have any information to contact Det. Const. Mike Aasla of the child abuse sexual assault unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 3001, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 (TIPS).