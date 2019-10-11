Police looking for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ men after shooting in Brantford

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford police are searching for two armed and dangerous men after a shooting in the city centre overnight Friday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:15 a.m. on Colborne Street near Bain, where they encountered a 25-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the incident was the result of a verbal argument that turned physical. It’s believed two men were at the centre of the confrontation when a third man arrived and shot the eventual victim.

The shooting suspect then fled the scene in a four-door silver Mercedes and drove at high speed out of town on Highway 403, detectives say.

Officers pursued the vehicle but discontinued minutes later after the action was considered a risk to public safety, according to police.

Investigators have since identified the outstanding suspect as 30-year Andrew Steven Kreko. He’s described as five-feet-11-inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The other suspect, who has not yet been identified, is a male believed to be between 25 and 30 years old with long black hair and wearing a black leather jacket.

Police say neither of the suspects should be approached and both are considered extremely dangerous. Police advise calling 911 if seen.

