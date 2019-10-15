Regina launches new app allowing drivers to pay downtown parking meters online

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in the Queen City can stop worrying about carrying coins and start using their smartphones to pay for downtown parking.

The City of Regina launched its new PayByPhone app on Tuesday, giving people the chance to pay for metered parking online.

“Parking just got easier in downtown Regina,” said Judith Versuk, Regina Downtown Business Improvement District’s executive director.

“Being able to pay for on-street parking through a smartphone app is a much-needed convenience that downtown businesses have been asking for. No more fumbling for coins, people can pay for parking directly from their bank account.”

Not only does the app allow you to pay for parking, but it also sends reminders before time expires and enables you to add time, within the two-hour parking limit.

“So many people get tickets because their meeting or their lunch ran long,” Versuk said.

“Being able to add more time to a meter from a remote location will, hopefully, reduce the number of tickets being issued throughout downtown Regina.”

With the Heritage Classic being just more than a week away, the city says this couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Our downtown offers many great amenities and businesses for people to come and enjoy,” said Mayor Michael Fougere.

“We are pleased to be providing this convenient option for drivers travelling downtown, and just in time for the Hockey Week festivities on the Plaza.”

A 17-cent transaction fee will be charged on each purchase. Drivers can use PayByPhone by downloading the app or by calling 1-888-680-7275.