Crime

Rifle, drugs seized by Saskatoon police; pair, including teen charged

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 2:03 pm
Saskatoon police said they seized a .22-calibre rifle, nine boxes of ammunition and 359 packages of cannabis shatter in a bust on Oct. 12.
Saskatoon police said they seized a .22-calibre rifle, nine boxes of ammunition and 359 packages of cannabis shatter in a bust on Oct. 12. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

A man and a teen are facing dozen of charges after Saskatoon police said they seized a rifle and drugs in a motel room.

Officers initially stopped a vehicle on Saturday in front of the motel in the 2500-block of 22nd Street West as part of a shooting investigation, officials said.

A vehicle had reportedly been shot at and threats had been made on social media, police said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and police then searched a hotel room.

Officers said they seized a .22-calibre rifle, nine boxes of ammunition, 359 packages of cannabis shatter, one ounce of pre-packaged soft cocaine and over $4,200 in cash.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in the hotel room.

The pair are facing at least 35 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, intentionally discharging a firearm and possession of the proceeds of crime.

