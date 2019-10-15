Zoë Kravitz cast as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Send this page to someone via email

After taking on the voice of Selina Kyle in 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie, Zoë Kravitz will appear as the character in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman film The Batman.

The 30-year-old actress will appear alongside Robert Pattinson — Warner Bros. and DC Comics‘ newest incarnation of the caped crusader — as Kyle, who is best known as the sultry, devious antihero Catwoman.

The casting was reported by Variety on Monday, and a tweet from Reeves later suggested the rumours were true. The director posted a GIF of the Big Little Lies star on Twitter that read: “Hello.”

Kravtiz will be the fifth actress to portray Catwoman on the silver screen.

Story continues below advertisement

Lee Meriwether played the character in the original 1966 Batman film, with Michelle Pfeiffer taking the reins in 1992. Halle Berry was cast as the fictional feline character in a standalone Catwoman film in 2004, and Anne Hathaway became the most recent talent to play the role in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

READ MORE: ‘Sesame Street’ tackles opioid addiction with muppet Karli

Apart from The Lego Batman Movie, Kravtiz has never played a DC Comics character before. She has, however, played a variety of Marvel heroes, including Angel Salvadore in X Men: First Class (2011) and the voice of Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

According to Variety, Kravitz earned the role after beating out Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) and Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, The Danish Girl).

1:54 ‘Batman Day’ celebrated across the globe ‘Batman Day’ celebrated across the globe

Ben Affleck, who has previously played the role of Batman, was set to direct the upcoming film, but Reeves took over his directing duties in January 2017, meaning he got to choose his own actor for the role.

Pattinson, 33, will become the second-youngest actor to ever play the superhero after Christian Bale, who was 31 when Batman Begins (2005) was released.

READ MORE: Lenny Kravitz puts out public call for help to find missing sunglasses

Tentatively titled The Batman, Reeves’ DC film is scheduled to hit cinemas on June 25, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Katie Scott