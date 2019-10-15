Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man wanted on immigration warrant arrested during vehicle stop in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 11:29 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police say they have arrested a Toronto man wanted on an immigration warrant after a traffic stop on Monday morning. Global News File

A Toronto man wanted on an immigration warrant was arrested during a vehicle stop by Peterborough police on Monday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers observed a vehicle driving slowly through a red light at the intersection of McDonnel and George streets around 3:30 a.m. Officers activated emergency lighting and attempted to stop the vehicle, however police allege the vehicle continued driving throughout the city.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman facing drug charges after officers find purple fentanyl during arrest — police

Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle in the area of Bethune Street, according to police.

Police say the driver was unable to provide any valid identification and refused to provide his name.

The man was initially arrested due to his alleged failure to identify himself. A subsequent search of the individual turned up drugs, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 1 arrested after Peterborough police seize opioids, pellet guns from downtown apartment

The suspect was then transported to the police station, where police say he identified himself. According to police, further investigation revealed the man was wanted by the Canada Border Services Agency on an immigration warrant.

Ismael Camara, 25, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to stop for police.

He was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

14% of Canadians say immigration a top election issue: Ipsos poll
14% of Canadians say immigration a top election issue: Ipsos poll
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeImmigrationPeterboroughDrug TraffickingPeterborough PoliceCBSAPeterborough Police ServiceCanada Border Services AgencyTraffic StopPeterborough crimeCBSA warrantimmigration warrant
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.