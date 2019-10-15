Toronto man wanted on immigration warrant arrested during vehicle stop in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man wanted on an immigration warrant was arrested during a vehicle stop by Peterborough police on Monday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers observed a vehicle driving slowly through a red light at the intersection of McDonnel and George streets around 3:30 a.m. Officers activated emergency lighting and attempted to stop the vehicle, however police allege the vehicle continued driving throughout the city.

Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle in the area of Bethune Street, according to police.

Police say the driver was unable to provide any valid identification and refused to provide his name.

The man was initially arrested due to his alleged failure to identify himself. A subsequent search of the individual turned up drugs, police say.

The suspect was then transported to the police station, where police say he identified himself. According to police, further investigation revealed the man was wanted by the Canada Border Services Agency on an immigration warrant.

Ismael Camara, 25, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to stop for police.

He was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

