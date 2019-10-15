Officers rescue man stuck in storm water retention pond in Cambridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

Officers rescued a man trapped in a storm water retention pond in Cambridge early Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were called to Franklin Boulevard and Dundas Street South at around 3 a.m. for a report of a man in need of assistance.

According to police, a neighbour heard a man’s cries for help, although they could not see him in the dead of night.

Police arrived and found a 56-year-old man trapped in the pond.

Officers used a rope to pull the man to safety, police say.

The man was then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say how the man came to be in the pond.