Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Officers rescue man stuck in storm water retention pond in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 11:33 am
Waterloo Regional Police helped a man to safety after he reportedly became trapped in a storm water retention pond on Monday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police helped a man to safety after he reportedly became trapped in a storm water retention pond on Monday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officers rescued a man trapped in a storm water retention pond in Cambridge early Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were called to Franklin Boulevard and Dundas Street South at around 3 a.m. for a report of a man in need of assistance.

READ MORE: Student suffers serious injuries in fight at Cambridge high school — police

According to police, a neighbour heard a man’s cries for help, although they could not see him in the dead of night.

Police arrived and found a 56-year-old man trapped in the pond.

Officers used a rope to pull the man to safety, police say.

READ MORE: Police arrest trio in connection to April shooting in Cambridge

The man was then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not say how the man came to be in the pond.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooFranklin BoulevardDundas Street Southman stuck in pondman stuck in pond Cambridgestorm water retention pond Cambridgestorm water retention pond Cambridge man trapped
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.