Officers rescue man stuck in storm water retention pond in Cambridge: police

Officers rescued a man trapped in a storm water retention pond in Cambridge early Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say they were called to Franklin Boulevard and Dundas Street South at around 3 a.m. for a report of a man in need of assistance.
According to police, a neighbour heard a man’s cries for help, although they could not see him in the dead of night.
Police arrived and found a 56-year-old man trapped in the pond.
Officers used a rope to pull the man to safety, police say.
The man was then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not say how the man came to be in the pond.
