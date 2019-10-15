Fanshawe College launches cannabis science program

Send this page to someone via email

Fanshawe College will be offering a new program to help those who wish to enter the country’s budding cannabis industry.

The Cannabis Applied Science program will allow graduates to apply their scientific knowledge and skills to meet the needs of the emerging cannabis industry.

“Our science-based program will provide students with hands-on experience working in licensed, cutting-edge labs learning about cannabis regulatory knowledge that will meet industry requirements,” said Lindsay Engel, associate dean for Fanshawe’s School of Applied Science.

READ MORE: London restaurant owner dishes up hearty meals for those in need on Thanksgiving

The college says it will prepare students to analyze cannabis for quality, safety and stability and to contribute to the research and development of new cannabis products.

The one-year graduate certificate program will begin in fall 2020.

Story continues below advertisement