Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Fanshawe College launches cannabis science program

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 15, 2019 10:20 am
Fanshawe College's Cannabis Applied Science program will launch fall of 2020.
Fanshawe College's Cannabis Applied Science program will launch fall of 2020. Fanshawe College

Fanshawe College will be offering a new program to help those who wish to enter the country’s budding cannabis industry.

The Cannabis Applied Science program will allow graduates to apply their scientific knowledge and skills to meet the needs of the emerging cannabis industry.

“Our science-based program will provide students with hands-on experience working in licensed, cutting-edge labs learning about cannabis regulatory knowledge that will meet industry requirements,” said Lindsay Engel, associate dean for Fanshawe’s School of Applied Science.

READ MORE: London restaurant owner dishes up hearty meals for those in need on Thanksgiving

The college says it will prepare students to analyze cannabis for quality, safety and stability and to contribute to the research and development of new cannabis products.

The one-year graduate certificate program will begin in fall 2020.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CannabisFanshawe Collegecannabis studycannabis applied scienceFanshawe cannabis applied scienceFanshawe cannabis programFanshawe College cannabis
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.