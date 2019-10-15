Menu

Big Boy the goat breaks into Ohio home, takes nap in bathroom

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 11:16 am
Goat breaks through glass door to take nap in bathroom
WATCH: A family in Ohio found an unexpected surprise — a goat — in their bathroom.

A farm animal broke into an Ohio family home and was discovered taking a quick cat goat nap in their bathroom.

Jennifer Keathley’s son, Logan, returned from school on Friday afternoon to find their family dog waiting anxiously in the driveway.

The 18-year-old noticed broken glass on the back porch of the Sullivan Township home and decided to investigate. It wasn’t long before he stumbled upon a billy goat taking a load off in the washroom.

Keathley’s home surveillance cameras picked up some of the break-in. Video shows the goat taking a look around the living room before presumably finding its way to the bathroom.

Later on, Logan can be seen walking through the first level of the home before running back out, phone in hand, having clearly made the discovery.

The goat head-butted his way through their back door.
The goat head-butted his way through their back door. Jenn Keathley/AP

Two deputies from the Ashland County Sheriff’s office were called to the scene, where they attempted to lure the goat — who was later revealed to be named Big Boy — out with carrots, grass and even a dog bone, to no avail.

They eventually took Big Boy by the horns and dragged him outside, where they kept him in a dog crate until they could figure out what to do with him.

The homeowner shared photos of him on a Facebook page for lost animals in the area. It wasn’t long before Big Boy was claimed and picked up by his owner, Andrew Watkins.

“He’s never done anything like that before,” Watkins explained to the Ashland Times-Gazette. “I think he was drinking too much that night. I’m really sorry it happened but there wasn’t much I could do. I wasn’t there.”

“This is the most random story in the world,” Jennifer said. “There’s all these awful stories in the world. People need this.”

Despite trying everything from urine neutralizer to carpet deodorant, Big Boy’s stench still lingers in the Keathley family home.

“My house definitely smells like a goat farm,” Jennifer told the local newspaper. “But there’s nothing you can do but laugh.”

The animal, named “Big Boy,” proceeded to take a nap in the family’s bathroom.
The animal, named “Big Boy,” proceeded to take a nap in the family’s bathroom. Jenn Keathley/AP
Back up was called in to help usher the goat out of the family home.
Back up was called in to help usher the goat out of the family home. Jenn Keathley/AP
Big Boy was safely returned to his rightful home.
Big Boy was safely returned to his rightful home. Jenn Keathley/AP

—With files from Associated Press

