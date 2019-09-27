Black bear breaks into U.S. middle school after hours and wanders halls

School was out for all but one curious black bear caught wandering the halls of a Pennsylvania middle school on Sept. 19.

According to Bradford School District officials, the furry animal threw its body against the door of Fretz Middle School, hitting the window and popping its frame out.

It’s believed, WKBW reports, that the bear saw its own reflection in the window and charged it around 9 p.m.

In video footage obtained through the school’s CCTV system, the bear can be seen wandering the halls and looking inside classrooms.

The visit was short-lived, however, when the bear reportedly saw its reflection again and exited the way it came in.

Custodians were reportedly in the building at the time, but no one was hurt.

The school’s principal was able to keep a sense of humour about it.

Speaking to broadcast station KVOA-TV, principal Tina Slaven didn’t seem too worried at all that a bear was walking through the halls where hundreds of kids had been just hours before.

“He wanted to see what was going on in here. So it was kind of neat to see him, where he looked, and he was looking around,” she said. “I think maybe he wanted to stay.”

“Fretz Middle School is such a great place to learn and grow that even the bears are knocking down the doors to get in.”

Arizona broadcast station KSWT notes that the school is near the woods, so wildlife sightings aren’t unusual. This was, however, the first time any animals had entered the building.

One of the school’s custodians, Jamey Miller, told Indiana television station WTHR that he’s seen tons of wildlife on his way to work in the morning, but this was a first inside the building.

“Whether it’s deer, coyote, bobcats, I’ve seen all kinds of things coming in in the morning,” he said. “Never inside.”

