Weather

Frost in the forecast for London’s early Tuesday morning

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 15, 2019 5:36 am
Londoners will need to give themselves extra time Tuesday morning as a frost advisory covers the city.
Londoners will need to give themselves some extra time before heading out the driveway on Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy along with Middlesex County.

The national weather agency says the frost comes as temperatures near the freezing mark linger early Tuesday morning.

Londoners are advised to cover up any plants or trees that may be frost-sensitive, as the cold weather may cause damage to crops.

The weather is expected to heat up by mid-morning with Tuesday’s high of 15 C set to arrive by 4 p.m.

