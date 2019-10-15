Menu

Sports

Canucks host the Red Wings after shootout victory

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 15, 2019 3:23 am
Updated October 15, 2019 3:24 am

Detroit Red Wings (3-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Detroit after the Canucks knocked off Philadelphia 3-2 in a shootout.

Vancouver went 35-36-11 overall with a 20-16-5 record at home a season ago. The Canucks averaged 29.7 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.7 goals per game.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall with a 15-21-5 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Red Wings scored 224 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Canucks Injuries: Oscar Fantenberg: out (concussion).

Story continues below advertisement

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
