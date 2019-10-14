Menu

Sports

Calgary Hitmen lose 9-3 against Saskatoon Blades

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 7:56 pm
Updated October 14, 2019 8:07 pm

The Saskatoon Blades won their fourth game in a row with a 9-3 victory over the Calgary Hitmen on Thanksgiving Day in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Eric Florchuk had a hat trick for the Blades in front of a crowd of 4,963 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.

Blades centreman Tristen Robins had two goals and an assist. Saskatoon’s Jayden Wiens, Cyle McNabb, Majid Kaddoura, and Chase Wouters rounded out the rest of the WHL team’s scoring.

Hitmen captain Mark Kastelic netted two goals while Orca Wiesblatt had one for Calgary.

Saskatoon goaltender Nolan Maier made 38 saves. Jack McNaughton made 14 saves on 18 shots for the Hitmen while Carl Stankowski kept nine pucks out of the net.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blades play the Tigers next in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Tuesday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
