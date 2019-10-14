Menu

Canada

Beiseker residents concerned about proposed medical waste incinerator

By Josh Ritchie Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 7:47 pm
Beiseker residents concerned as medical waste incinerator planned for southern Alberta town
WATCH: Residents of Beiseker, Irricana and Rocky View County are raising concerns about a medical waste incinerator planned for the area. As Josh Ritchie reports, they are worried about the environmental impacts it could have on Beiseker and the surrounding area.

Residents of Beiseker and the surrounding area are raising concerns after they found out about a proposal to build a medical waste incinerator in the village.

The facility is being spearheaded by Alberta’s GM Pearson Biomedical Waste Specialists and is planned to be built along Highway 9 entering Beiseker.

The proposed location for the new medical waste incinerator on the edge of Beiseker.
The proposed location for the new medical waste incinerator on the edge of Beiseker. Courtesy: G-M Pearson

The plant won’t cost taxpayers anything and will create about 22 jobs in the town, but residents are still concerned with what negative environmental impacts it could have.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly health effects to our children, ourselves,” said Jennifer Ladrillo, an Irricana resident, on Monday. “There’s a lot of agriculture and livestock here as well.”

READ MORE: City may study using incinerators to divert Toronto’s waste

Environmental impacts aren’t the only thing upsetting locals. They say there has also been a lack of communication about project details.

“We’ve looked back in the records to see that council had got this proposal in November of 2018, so this is something they’ve been working on for quite a while now for us to have only heard about it on Sept. 16, almost a year later, came very shocking,” Ladrillo Green said.

READ MORE: City government in China cancels waste incinerator after public protests

The incinerator would burn biomedical waste, including medical equipment, pharmaceutical waste and medical product recalls.

A petition opposing the facility has circulated through the village and now has over 120 signatures — roughly 15 per cent of Beiseker’s population.

Beiseker council will hold another public hearing about the facility on Tuesday. Immediately after, a second and third hearing will be held along with a vote on if they will amend the land use bylaw for the site.

TAGS
BeisekerIrricanaincineratormedical wasteBiomedical wastebiomedical waste burnerBeiseker incineratorenviornmental impactG-M Pearsonmedical waste incineratormedical waste incinerator Beiseker
