OHL Roundup: Sunday, October 13, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2019 4:51 pm
Updated October 13, 2019 4:52 pm

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – David Levin scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as the Sudbury Wolves completed a rally from two goals down to defeat the Mississauga Steelheads 4-2 on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Levin’s goal was the third straight scored by Sudbury (6-3-0) after falling behind 2-0 early.

Jack Thompson, Isaak Phillips and Quinton Byfield also scored for the Wolves.

James Hardie and Cole Schwindt scored for the Steelheads (2-6-0).

Sudbury goaltender Mitchell Weeks kicked out 32 shots. Mississauga’s Kai Edmonds made 38 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2019.

