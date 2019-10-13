Rockets highlights: Kamloops bests Kelowna 5-2

Send this page to someone via email

After a decisive 8-3 road victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday night, the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets were less impressive at home on Saturday.

Kelowna fell 5-2 to their regional rival, the Kamloops Blazers, on Saturday night at Prospera Place. The Blazers outshot the Rockets 47-28.

Still, the Rockets and Blazers were tied 2-2 at the end of the second period Saturday evening.

However, three unanswered goals from Kamloops in the third period, including an empty netter with just 10 seconds left on the clock, gave the Blazers the win.

Jake Poole and Liam Kindree scored for Kelowna. Poole’s power-play goal was his first in the WHL.

The team is back on the ice on Wednesday hosting the Swift Current Broncos at Prospera Place.

Kelowna is currently sitting second in the B.C. Division with 5 wins, 3 losses and an overtime loss.

– with files from Travis Lowe