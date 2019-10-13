Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Manitoba First Nations can’t wait for formal emergency relief: Southern Chiefs

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 1:21 pm
Grand Chief Jerry Daniels.
Grand Chief Jerry Daniels. Southern Chiefs Organization

Some Manitoba First Nations communities aren’t willing to wait for the province to declare a formal state of emergency.

Manitoba was hit hard by a record-breaking storm that began Thursday, leaving tens of thousands of Manitobans without power, even days later.

Premier Brian Pallister said Friday that he was preparing to declare a state of emergency.

READ MORE: Manitoba Premier preparing to declare state of emergency after snow storm

That process, however, is too long for The Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO), which said Sunday that it’s imploring Indigenous Services Canada to respond to the needs of these communities immediately, without waiting the standard 72 hours.

“Not everyone lives in a major city like Winnipeg or Brandon, so there need to be appropriate measures and policies in place to help the people who need it most in a weather crisis,” said SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels.

Story continues below advertisement

“People’s crucial supplies are running out, and it is irresponsible to allow such a timeline rule to prevent public aid from being dispersed when it is needed.

Tweet This

“Canada has to do better.”

SCO said multiple communities have been affected by power outages, including Pauingassi, Ebb and Flow, Sandy Bay, Dakota Tipi, Long Plain, Dakota Plains, and O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nations.

READ MORE: Thousands of Manitobans without power cope with difficult conditions after storm

The Interlake Reserves Tribal Council has declared its own state of emergency in Kinonjeoshtegon, Lake Manitoba, Pinaymootang, Peguis, Dauphin River, and Little Saskatchewan First Nations.

“Our communities are vulnerable in natural disasters such as these,” said tribal council chairman Cornell McLean.

Tweet This

“Our tribal council and member communities have led these emergency management developments for years and we have determined this as the time to declare.”

Manitoba Red Cross said it will be helping to evacuate people from some of the affected communities.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba premier to declare state of emergency following snow storm
Manitoba premier to declare state of emergency following snow storm
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Manitoba StormSouthern Chiefs OrganizationGrand Chief Jerry DanielsJerry DanielsSCOCornell McLeanInterlake Reserves Tribal Council
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.