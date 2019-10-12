Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 75, charged in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash in Kingston

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2019 3:01 pm
Kingston police has charged a 75-year-old man in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash.
Kingston police has charged a 75-year-old man in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash. Kingston police/Twitter

KINGSTON, Ont. – Police have arrested a 75-year-old man who they allege was involved in a fatal hit-and-run with a pedestrian in Kingston, Ont., on Friday morning.

Local police say a cargo van hit a 50-year-old woman at about 7:40 a.m.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Kingston police appealing for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves pedestrian in hospital

Investigators say they arrested the accused in Brockville, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

They say he stayed in jail overnight and remains in custody after his first court appearance.

The man is charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain causing death.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
KingstonFatal CrashKingston PolicePedestrian StruckFatal hit and run crashBrockville OntKingston fatal hit and run
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.