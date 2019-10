Send this page to someone via email

A 78-year-old man was injured after reportedly being trampled by cattle in Kneehill County, Alta., on Friday, according to STARS Air Ambulance.

A helicopter responded to the scene 13 kilometres southwest of Three Hills after 6 p.m., STARS said.

The man sustained critical, traumatic injuries and was airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary by 7:20 p.m., according to the air ambulance.

