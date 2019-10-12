Quebec police out in force over Thanksgiving weekend to nab impaired drivers

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are ramping up road surveillance over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is calling for caution and patience amidst increased traffic on the streets, with good weather meaning more pedestrians.

Spokeswoman Marie-Pier Lorrain says officers on patrol will be on the lookout for speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.

Lorrain says those violations are the most common cause of collisions leading to death or serious injury.

One person died and nine others suffered serious injuries in collisions within the SQ’s jurisdiction in Quebec over the Thanksgiving long weekend last year.

