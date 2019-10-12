Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Quebec police out in force over Thanksgiving weekend to nab impaired drivers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2019 1:53 pm
Updated October 12, 2019 2:01 pm
Speed and impaired driving were only some of the factors that led to a high number of deaths in Quebec over the construction holidays, Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
One person died and nine others suffered serious injuries in collisions within the SQ's jurisdiction in Quebec over the Thanksgiving long weekend last year. The Canadian Press / File Photo

Quebec provincial police are ramping up road surveillance over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is calling for caution and patience amidst increased traffic on the streets, with good weather meaning more pedestrians.

Spokeswoman Marie-Pier Lorrain says officers on patrol will be on the lookout for speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.

READ MORE: Quebec family sues SQ over probe they say ruined their lives

Lorrain says those violations are the most common cause of collisions leading to death or serious injury.

One person died and nine others suffered serious injuries in collisions within the SQ’s jurisdiction in Quebec over the Thanksgiving long weekend last year.

Shockwaves over Quebec police officer’s death by suicide
Shockwaves over Quebec police officer’s death by suicide
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Sureté du QuébecRoad SafetySQDriversMontreal roadsQuebec policethanksgiving weekend
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.