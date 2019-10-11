Devan Selvey’s life remembered with two visitations in Stoney Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Visitations for the teenage boy who was the victim of a fatal assault at a Hamilton high school was the first part of a two-day goodbye to 14-year-old Devan Selvey.

The first of the two visitation sessions happened mid-afternoon at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home in Stoney Creek and was for the most part for close friends and family, but there were strangers sympathetic to the tragedy in attendance as well.

Pink ribbons and pink balloons to signify anti-bullying were prominent at the gathering, in addition to Selvey’s favourite colour purple worn by attendees. T-shirts bore messages promoting a ‘stop bullying’ campaign.

Friends, family and the community gathered to pay respects to 14-year-old Devan Selvey at two visitations on Friday in Stoney Creek. Global News

A second session was held later in the day.

“It destroys you. I can’t imagine losing a child,” said Hamilton resident Judy Lynn Clarke. “Kids don’t need to commit suicide or be killed by what somebody else thinks of them.”

Selvey was fatally stabbed at Sir Winston Churchill School Monday afternoon.

Detectives say two teen boys – aged 18 and 14 – were arrested near the school and are facing first-degree murder charges for the attack.

A number of friends, family, and community members wore t-shirts with anti-bullying messages during two visitations for Devan Selvey on Friday afternoon. Global News

Since Selvey’s death, Global News has learned in statements from his mother Shari-Ann that complaints were made by her family to Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB).

There was also a complaint to Hamilton police – made by a family friend – over concerns of bullying leading up to Monday’s attack.

Devan Selvey’s mother Shari-Ann received comfort from friends, family and the community at two visitations in Stoney Creek a day before her son’s funeral. Global News

“It needs to stop. And they need to support the family,” said Krystal Clarke from Hamilton. “I have a 4-year-old now and I’m homeschooling him now over of stuff like this.”

Selvey’s funeral will be held at Stoney Creek United Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will be open to the public.

—With files from Sean O’Shea and Dave Woodard