Devan Selvey’s life remembered with two visitations in Stoney Creek

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 11:13 pm
Updated October 11, 2019 11:16 pm
Visitations held for Hamilton teenager fatally stabbed outside of high school
WATCH: The family of Devan Selvey, who was murdered outside his high school, held visitation services at Donald V. Brown funeral home in Stoney Creek on Friday afternoon. Sean O’Shea has more.

Visitations for the teenage boy who was the victim of a fatal assault at a Hamilton high school was the first part of a two-day goodbye to 14-year-old Devan Selvey.

READ MORE: Best friend of Hamilton teen fatally stabbed speaks out

The first of the two visitation sessions happened mid-afternoon at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home in Stoney Creek and was for the most part for close friends and family, but there were strangers sympathetic to the tragedy in attendance as well.

Pink ribbons and pink balloons to signify anti-bullying were prominent at the gathering, in addition to Selvey’s favourite colour purple worn by attendees. T-shirts bore messages promoting a ‘stop bullying’ campaign.

Friends, family and the community gathered to pay respects to 14-year-old Devan Selvey at two visitations on Friday in Stoney Creek.
Friends, family and the community gathered to pay respects to 14-year-old Devan Selvey at two visitations on Friday in Stoney Creek. Global News

A second session was held later in the day.

Hundreds attend vigil for Hamilton teen
Hundreds attend vigil for Hamilton teen

“It destroys you. I can’t imagine losing a child,” said Hamilton resident Judy Lynn Clarke. “Kids don’t need to commit suicide or be killed by what somebody else thinks of them.”

READ MORE: 2 suspects face 1st-degree murder charge after teen fatally stabbed outside Hamilton high school

Selvey was fatally stabbed at Sir Winston Churchill School Monday afternoon.

Detectives say two teen boys – aged 18 and 14 – were arrested near the school and are facing first-degree murder charges for the attack.

A number of friends, family, and community members wore t-shirts with anti-bullying messages during two visitations for Devan Selvey on Friday afternoon.
A number of friends, family, and community members wore t-shirts with anti-bullying messages during two visitations for Devan Selvey on Friday afternoon. Global News

Since Selvey’s death, Global News has learned in statements from his mother Shari-Ann that complaints were made by her family to Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB).

There was also a complaint to Hamilton police – made by a family friend – over concerns of bullying leading up to Monday’s attack.

Devan Selvey’s mother Shari-Ann received comfort from friends, family and the community at two visitations in Stoney Creek a day before her son’s funeral.
Devan Selvey’s mother Shari-Ann received comfort from friends, family and the community at two visitations in Stoney Creek a day before her son’s funeral. Global News

“It needs to stop. And they need to support the family,” said Krystal Clarke from Hamilton. “I have a 4-year-old now and I’m homeschooling him now over of stuff like this.”

Selvey’s funeral will be held at Stoney Creek United Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will be open to the public.

—With files from Sean O’Shea and Dave Woodard

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
BullyingHamilton-Wentworth District School Boarddevan selveyShari-Ann SelveyDevan Bracci-SelveyDonald V. Brown Funeral HomeHamilton BullyingHamilton stabbing deathfuneral stoney creeksir winston churchill schoolstabbing death sir winston churchill schoolstoney creek united church
