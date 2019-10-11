Kingston police release name of driver whose car crashed into Brock Street house

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have released the name of the registered owner of a car that crashed into a Brock Street home this week, and are now trying to locate him.

On Tuesday at about 2:15 a.m., a 2013 black, four-door BMW was involved in a single motor vehicle collision with a house on Brock Street near Frontenac Street. The BMW had strayed from the roadway, crashed into a residence and came to rest partially inside a bedroom located on the main floor.

The home suffered about $150,000 in damage.

When police arrived on the scene the car was empty, all occupants, including the driver had fled.

Police say they have made a number of unsuccessful attempts to locate and speak with the registered owner of the involved BMW. He has been identified as Gursimarjit Singh, 21.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Schaule at 613-549-4660 ext. 6272 or via email at gschaule@kingstonpolice.ca.