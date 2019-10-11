Menu

Canada

Kingston police release name of driver whose car crashed into Brock Street house

By Mark Ladan Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 6:28 pm
Kingston police are asking for help to locate the registered owner of a car that crashed into a Brock Street home earlier this week.
Kingston police are asking for help to locate the registered owner of a car that crashed into a Brock Street home earlier this week.

Kingston police have released the name of the registered owner of a car that crashed into a Brock Street home this week, and are now trying to locate him.

On Tuesday at about 2:15 a.m., a 2013 black, four-door BMW was involved in a single motor vehicle collision with a house on Brock Street near Frontenac Street. The BMW had strayed from the roadway, crashed into a residence and came to rest partially inside a bedroom located on the main floor.

READ MORE: A car crashes into a house on Brock Street, but it’s not the first time

The home suffered about $150,000 in damage.

When police arrived on the scene the car was empty, all occupants, including the driver had fled.

Police say they have made a number of unsuccessful attempts to locate and speak with the registered owner of the involved BMW. He has been identified as Gursimarjit Singh, 21.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kingston police appealing for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves pedestrian in hospital

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Schaule at 613-549-4660 ext. 6272 or via email at gschaule@kingstonpolice.ca.

TAGS
PoliceKingstonCollisionKingston PoliceBMWBrock StreetCar Crashes Into HouseFrontenac Streetcar collides with house
