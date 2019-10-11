Pops Art donates its doors to the St-Henri community: ‘I think re-using is a treasure’

Send this page to someone via email

The popular popsicle shop Pops Art has closed up shop in St-Henri, but have decided to leave their signatures doors behind.

“I will certainly miss St-Henri,” said Catherine Bégin, owner and founder of Pops Art.

A post on the St-Henri Facebook page advertising the donation of the doors attracted the attention of numerous people, leaving the community wondering where they’d end up.

“They could put the doors in the park or in the alleyway,” said nearby resident Doug Lanteigne.

“The doors are colourful. It would colour up the street or something.”

“As long as it’s public and everybody can go and continue and to take pictures of it, it’s perfect for me,” said Bégin.

Around six years ago, Bégin founded Pops Art to bring her form of happiness — frozen treats — to Montrealers.

Now the business is growing and she’s forced to leave the St-Henri community, leaving her famous doors behind.

The DIY art piece was created with a Hawaiian tropical look in mind, combining vintage with bright colours.

“I didn’t have any money at the time,” said Bégin. “I went to a second-hand store and I traded my popsicles for their doors, and I traded the paint.”

With the help of some friends, the owner of Pops Art painted them year after year to keep them looking bright and colourful.

But when one door closes, it appears, another one opens.

The neighbourhood art piece will be getting a new home in the Desnoyers Green Alleyway, just a few blocks away from its birthplace on Beaudoin street.

“I think re-using is a treasure,” said Bégin. “Taking something and giving it a second life is one of my favourite things to do.”

Residents are sad to see the beloved popsicle shop go, but are glad to see the doors will be getting a new life in their community.

One resident used to own a daycare and would bring the children in the summer to get the vegan frozen treats.

“I’m really sad,” said Melanie Bradley, who lives two houses up from the shop. “It’s easy in the summer evenings — just grab a pops, go back home, eat it when it’s hot outside.”

The doors are scheduled to resurface in their new home later this fall.

Pops Art is going digital and will be available through most meal delivery services starting in November.