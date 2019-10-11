Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

City looking for input on ways to reduce use of single-use plastics in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 4:37 pm
Updated October 11, 2019 4:52 pm
The City of Regina has put out a survey looking for resident feedback on ways to help reduce the use of single-use plastics. .
The City of Regina has put out a survey looking for resident feedback on ways to help reduce the use of single-use plastics. . Jonathan Guignard / Global News

The City of Regina is leaning on the public when it comes to ways to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

Residents are being asked to complete an online survey to help city council develop a plan to limit the number of items thrown into the landfill.

Related News

READ MORE: Regina residents still working on proper recycling

Those items include plastic bags, disposable food containers, lids, drinking straws, and plastic cutlery.

Regina is just one of many places in the country taking aim at reducing single-use plastics.

Nova Scotia is currently in the process of banning plastic bags, while Victoria voted to implement the ban in January 2018, with the law taking effect last July.

READ MORE: City of Victoria hoping Supreme Court of Canada will rule on plastic bag ban

Story continues below advertisement

In June, Justin Trudeau announced Liberals will ban “harmful” single-use plastics, such as forks and takeout containers, by 2021.

The survey can be found at Regina.ca/plastic and is available until Oct. 25.

Is Canada’s recycling industry broken?
Is Canada’s recycling industry broken?
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Justin TrudeauLiberalsCity CouncilCity of ReginaRegina City CouncilPlasticLandfillSingle-use PlasticsSurvery
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.