City looking for input on ways to reduce use of single-use plastics in Regina

The City of Regina is leaning on the public when it comes to ways to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

Residents are being asked to complete an online survey to help city council develop a plan to limit the number of items thrown into the landfill.

Those items include plastic bags, disposable food containers, lids, drinking straws, and plastic cutlery.

Regina is just one of many places in the country taking aim at reducing single-use plastics.

Nova Scotia is currently in the process of banning plastic bags, while Victoria voted to implement the ban in January 2018, with the law taking effect last July.

In June, Justin Trudeau announced Liberals will ban “harmful” single-use plastics, such as forks and takeout containers, by 2021.

The survey can be found at Regina.ca/plastic and is available until Oct. 25.