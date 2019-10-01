City of Saskatoon changing list of acceptable recycling items

The City of Saskatoon is making changes to its list of acceptable recycling items.

Council voted to no longer include black plastics and polycoat materials, including disposable coffee cups, at a meeting on Sept. 30.

City officials said the decision recommended by administration was driven by restrictions imposed by the Chinese government, falling oil prices, and weak market prices in the plastics market.

“An ideal scenario would have us accepting all recyclable material, but unfortunately that is out of our control,” Russ Munro, the city’s director of water and waste operations, said in a press release.

“Changing markets and higher processing costs are the reality we are facing, but we will continue to be diligent in working with our recycling partners to run an efficient and cost-effective recycling program.”

Munro added they believe the decision will help stabilize them during this time of uncertainty in the recycling market.

The current contract for curbside residential recycling services expires on Dec. 31.

The city has entered into negotiations with a proponent to finalize an agreement. Details of the 2020 recycling program, such as rates, will be shared once negotiations are done, officials said.