Manitobans may be in the dark into Sunday: Hydro

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re in the dark due to a power outage, be prepared to stay that way for a while.

Manitoba Hydro’s Bruce Owen told 680 CJOB the damage to power lines is extensive and it’s getting worse, especially as the storm wasn’t showing signs of letting up as of Friday afternoon.

Hydro was unable to give its customers an estimate on how long it would take for their power to be restored.

View link »

READ MORE: School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re warning our customers that if you’re without power now, there’s a possibility that you could be without power going into tonight, going into tomorrow, and possibly into Sunday. It’s that bad,” said Owen. Tweet This

“For everything we fix, two or three more calls come in, so it’s continually building and getting worse.

“We’re telling our customers, both in Winnipeg and in rural areas that we are working as hard as we can, 24 hours a day, to restore power as quickly as possible. Our challenge, though, is the weather.”

By 2 p.m. Friday, Hydro was tackling the problem of almost 50,000 outages across the province – more than 27,000 in Winnipeg alone.

Due to worsening weather conditions, we are no longer able to provide estimated restoration times. We thank all our customers for their patience as we work to get everyone up and running again. #mboutage #mbstorm See media release here: https://t.co/CtA4AChkv4 pic.twitter.com/kaISqniYH8 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 11, 2019

1:34 Manitoba Hydro working on new way to contact customers about power outages Manitoba Hydro working on new way to contact customers about power outages