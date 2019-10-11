Menu

Manitobans may be in the dark into Sunday: Hydro

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 3:38 pm
Manitoba Hydro says its crews have been working around the clock to restore power across the province.
Manitoba Hydro / Twitter

If you’re in the dark due to a power outage, be prepared to stay that way for a while.

Manitoba Hydro’s Bruce Owen told 680 CJOB the damage to power lines is extensive and it’s getting worse, especially as the storm wasn’t showing signs of letting up as of Friday afternoon.

Hydro was unable to give its customers an estimate on how long it would take for their power to be restored.

“We’re warning our customers that if you’re without power now, there’s a possibility that you could be without power going into tonight, going into tomorrow, and possibly into Sunday. It’s that bad,” said Owen.

“For everything we fix, two or three more calls come in, so it’s continually building and getting worse.

“We’re telling our customers, both in Winnipeg and in rural areas that we are working as hard as we can, 24 hours a day, to restore power as quickly as possible. Our challenge, though, is the weather.”

By 2 p.m. Friday, Hydro was tackling the problem of almost 50,000 outages across the province – more than 27,000 in Winnipeg alone.

Manitoba Hydro working on new way to contact customers about power outages
Manitoba Hydro working on new way to contact customers about power outages
