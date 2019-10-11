UNB law faculty mulls name change after students raise concerns about namesake

Send this page to someone via email

The University of New Brunswick is considering changing the name of its law faculty building after students raised concerns about its namesake’s connection to slavery and abuse of Indigenous Peoples.

UNB president Paul Mazerolle confirms he has received a resolution from the Law Students’ Society asking that the building, Ludlow Hall, be renamed.

A resolution passed by the society called for the name to be removed without delay.

Mazerolle says UNB is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion, and is considering its next steps.

Nicole O’Byrne, a law professor and legal historian at the university, says the building is named after George Duncan Ludlow, a loyalist from New York who eventually became New Brunswick’s first chief justice.

She says Ludlow came from a family of slave traders, and most likely owned slaves himself.