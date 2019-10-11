Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

UNB law faculty mulls name change after students raise concerns about namesake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2019 2:09 pm
University of New Brunswick campus.
University of New Brunswick campus. Jeremy Keefe/Global News

The University of New Brunswick is considering changing the name of its law faculty building after students raised concerns about its namesake’s connection to slavery and abuse of Indigenous Peoples.

UNB president Paul Mazerolle confirms he has received a resolution from the Law Students’ Society asking that the building, Ludlow Hall, be renamed.

READ MORE: ‘Send him back’: Halifax hosts first consultation on commemorating Cornwallis

A resolution passed by the society called for the name to be removed without delay.

Mazerolle says UNB is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion, and is considering its next steps.

Nicole O’Byrne, a law professor and legal historian at the university, says the building is named after George Duncan Ludlow, a loyalist from New York who eventually became New Brunswick’s first chief justice.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Legacy of Edward Cornwallis to be scrutinized as public consultations on Halifax’s founder begin

She says Ludlow came from a family of slave traders, and most likely owned slaves himself.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
New BrunswickUniversity Of New BrunswickUNBPaul MazerolleGeorge Duncan LudlowLaw Students' SocietyLudlow HallUNB law schoolUNB president Paul Mazerolle
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.