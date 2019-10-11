Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Rain, heavy winds on the way for Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 2:29 pm
Global News Morning Forecast: October 11
WATCH: Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Nova Scotians are likely to be lashed by rain and strong winds on Friday evening into Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for areas along the Atlantic coast Friday afternoon ahead of a system arriving in southwestern Nova Scotia.

READ MORE: Rare birds, including brown pelican, attract admirers in wake of hurricane Dorian

The system will continue eastward overnight before reaching Cape Breton by Saturday morning.

Between 20 and 40 mm of rain is predicted for much of Nova Scotia by Saturday evening. Some areas along the Atlantic coast could see as much as or more than 50 mm of rain.

Canadian drone pilot on mission to map hurricane-ravaged Bahamas
Canadian drone pilot on mission to map hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

The system will also bring strong easterly winds, gusting to 80 km/h along the coast.

Story continues below advertisement

Rough, pounding surf will also impact parts of the Atlantic coast starting this afternoon before diminishing Saturday evening.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Nova ScotiaHalifaxEnvironment CanadaWeatherStormWindSpecial Weather StatementNova Scotia weather
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.