Rain, heavy winds on the way for Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast

Nova Scotians are likely to be lashed by rain and strong winds on Friday evening into Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for areas along the Atlantic coast Friday afternoon ahead of a system arriving in southwestern Nova Scotia.

The system will continue eastward overnight before reaching Cape Breton by Saturday morning.

Between 20 and 40 mm of rain is predicted for much of Nova Scotia by Saturday evening. Some areas along the Atlantic coast could see as much as or more than 50 mm of rain.

The system will also bring strong easterly winds, gusting to 80 km/h along the coast.

Rough, pounding surf will also impact parts of the Atlantic coast starting this afternoon before diminishing Saturday evening.