Send this page to someone via email

A driver has been charged with careless driving after his tractor trailer rolled into a ditch on Highway 401 Friday morning, Northumberland OPP said.

Police said the incident happened around 4 a.m.

The vehicle was travelling eastbound on the 401 when it left the road and rolled over into the south ditch near the Brighton exit, according to OPP.

1:51 Driving school car makes illegal turn on Highway 410 Driving school car makes illegal turn on Highway 410

Story continues below advertisement