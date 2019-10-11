Menu

Environment

Independent review to examine mass die-off at southern Newfoundland salmon farm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2019 10:17 am
Pink residue is disposed into Fortune Bay in southern Newfoundland on Oct. 2 as part of a cleanup following salmon deaths at a fish farm last month.
Pink residue is disposed into Fortune Bay in southern Newfoundland on Oct. 2 as part of a cleanup following salmon deaths at a fish farm last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Atlantic Salmon Federation

Provincial Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne says an independent review will be carried out after a mass die-off at a southern Newfoundland salmon farm as the government looks at changing its aquaculture regulations.

READ MORE: Fish farm deaths, escapes raise concerns about Atlantic aquaculture industry

Byrne says the review will be conducted by Memorial University of Newfoundland’s Marine Institute.

He says his department is also changing regulations under the Aquaculture Act to compel aquaculture companies to disclose information publicly when a major mortality occurs.

Byrne says Northern Harvest Sea Farms first reported what he says was a “mass mortality event” to the province on Sept. 3.

READ MORE: Government-appointed council calls for immediate actions to increase B.C.’s wild salmon population

The company has attributed the deaths to lack of oxygen as the fish clustered together while seeking relief from higher-than-usual water temperatures.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, NDP member Jim Dinn asked Byrne for an investigation to be carried out by Environment and Climate Change Canada, or an environmental consulting firm paid for by the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 11, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
