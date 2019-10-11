Menu

Cannabis

Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman plunge after raising financing concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2019 10:08 am
The Green Organic Dutchman's share price fell to $1,11 early Friday. .
The Green Organic Dutchman's share price fell to $1,11 early Friday. . ONTARIO CANNABIS STORE

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. saw its shares plunge this week after the cannabis company said it was reviewing financing alternatives in order to complete construction at its facilities in Ancaster, Ont., and Valleyfield, Que.

The company says due to changing market conditions, financing sources have been unavailable on acceptable terms within the timeframes required.

Stocks in the cannabis sector have been under pressure in recent months due to various factors, including a slower-than-expected retail rollout and growing concern over a wave of vaping-related illnesses.

The Green Organic Dutchman says it has started a review of alternatives.

Past marijuana conviction could still prevent U.S. border crossing
Past marijuana conviction could still prevent U.S. border crossing

It says it may revise the construction schedule for its Ancaster and Valleyfield projects if it is unable to obtain sufficient financing on reasonable terms, within the required timeframe.

Story continues below advertisement

The company’s shares were down 28 cents or about 16 per cent at $1.53 in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on the announcement. Friday morning, it was at $1.17.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Cannabis stocksGreen Organic DutchmanGreen Organic Dutchman ancasterGreen Organic Dutchman hamiltonGreen Organic Dutchman valleyfieldtgod stocktgod stock value
