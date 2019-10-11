Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Costed NDP platform proposes $32.7B deficit with big spending promises, new revenues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2019 10:07 am
Updated October 11, 2019 10:15 am
Federal Election 2019: Singh outlines 6 ‘urgent’ priorities for NDP government
Jagmeet Singh on Thursday outlined six priorities for an NDP government, which include a national pharmacare and dental plan, a super-wealth tax and a price-cap on cellphone and internet fees, as well as tackling housing affordability and student debt.

The NDP is proposing to run a deficit of $32.7 billion next year if they win the federal election, with no plan to return to balance.

New Democrats released their platform costing today, and it shows $35 billion in planned new spending next year and $30.5 billion in expected new revenues.

Federal Election 2019: Singh says NDP can ‘work with rest of Canada’ where Bloc Quebecois cannot
The balance sheet shows many new investments would be front-loaded in the first year of an NDP government, as the projected deficit falls to $18 billion in year two, then sits at around $16.5 billion for the remaining two years of the lookahead.

The party says its plan would still see the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio fall over that time period.

An image of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh taken on Oct. 11, 2019.
An image of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh taken on Oct. 11, 2019. Global News

The largest new spending promises include $10 billion for pharmacare, $5 billion for building new affordable homes, and $1.8 billion for ending boil water advisories for Indigenous communities.

Story continues below advertisement

New revenue would largely come from businesses and wealthy Canadians, including $8 billion from increasing the capital gains inclusion rate, $6.3 billion from increasing the corporate income tax rate, $5.8 billion from cracking down on tax havens and $5.6 billion from a tax on the ultra-wealthy.NDP

© 2019 The Canadian Press
