Ontario court to hear students’ fight over opting out of supplementary fees

TORONTO – An Ontario court is set to hear a legal battle over student fees today.

The Progressive Conservative government has given students the option to opt out of many supplementary fees.

Such levies are used to run student clubs, newspapers, food banks and support programs.

Two student groups are looking for a judicial review of the “Students Choice Initiative.”

The government has said students should have a choice as to which campus services they support.

The student groups say the measures are arbitrary and will force important services to shut down.

