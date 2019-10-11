Menu

Final debate complete, leaders fan out across Canada as advance polls open

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2019 7:33 am
Leaders’ Debate: Fierce debate over question of immigration
WATCH: Fierce debate over question of immigration

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is leaving Ottawa for the West Coast today, though he’s saying goodbye with an exceptionally early morning rally at a downtown food court before he departs.

With the last debate of the federal election campaign behind them, the leaders are beginning sprints to the finish line: voting day on Oct. 21.

READ MORE: Trudeau says the Liberals would ‘relax’ assisted dying law within 6 months if reelected

After the 7:30 a.m. event Trudeau flies west to the Vancouver area, taking advantage of the time-zone change to squeeze in multiple appearances with local candidates and then an evening rally in Burnaby.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also starts his day in Ottawa, releasing the financial elements of his party’s platform before zipping east to Montreal for some mid-day mainstreeting and then back west to Brampton, Ont., for the evening.

READ MORE: Jagmeet Singh reiterates that he does not want to intervene on Bill 21

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is also in B.C. today, where he’s to reveal his party’s full platform after holding off longer than the other party leaders.

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier is on the other coast, staging a rally of his own in Halifax, and Green Leader Elizabeth May is lingering in Ottawa for an announcement on foreign and security policy.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
