Permit issues to delay opening of Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market’s new indoor space

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market’s (EDFM) new indoor space will open later than originally planned because of a “permit issue between the City of Edmonton and the building owner,” according to a news release issued by the PR firm Grapevine Communications on Thursday.

“We are working closely with the city and the building owner to clear this matter as soon as possible,” said Dieter Khulmann, the EDFM’s board president. “We’re hopeful the market will be able to open its doors to our year-round indoor home in the coming weeks.”

An event was originally supposed to be held Saturday to kick off a new era for the market when it was expected it would open its new location at the historical GWG Building on 97 Street.

READ MORE: Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market prepares to launch new location

The EDFM will continue to run an outdoor market at 10305 97 St. on weekends where it is “warm enough.” This weekend the market will be open on Saturday only.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our main priority is ensuring our commitment to our customers and vendors is fulfilled,” Khulmann said. “We’re thankful for their ongoing support, loyalty and patience throughout this transition period.”

Operating hours will be published on a weekly basis on the EDFM website.

1:49 Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market inches closer to moving date Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market inches closer to moving date