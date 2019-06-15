Downtown Farmers Market will be in 2 Edmonton locations for summer 2019

As of June 15, the iconic Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market will be at two locations for the remainder of the 2019 summer season.

On Saturdays, shoppers can find the market at 104 Street between Jasper Avenue and 103 Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sundays, the market will be along 96 Street (between 102A Avenue and 103A Avenue) and along 103 Avenue (between 96 Street and 97 Street) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Downtown Edmonton farmers market confirms new indoor-outdoor space on 97 Street

In March, City Market Downtown revealed it would be moving from its previous location on 104 Street to a year-round, indoor-outdoor location at 97 Street and 103A Avenue.

The new venue is the historic GWG Building just east of the downtown core, adjacent to Edmonton’s Arts District.

Watch below (June 6): The Tomato magazine publisher Mary Bailey shares what’s new with the farmers’ markets around Edmonton, including the downtown market drama and info on a new indoor market opening on the south side.

Organizers plan to eventually have the market operate on both Saturdays and Sundays.

READ MORE: City Market moving from downtown Edmonton 104 Street location

“When you walk through the building on 103 Ave, even through the current renovations, a sense of endless possibility washes over you,” said Sherry Horvath with Sunshine Organic Farm. “As a long-time vendor in this market, I’m thrilled to be a part of this next phase and continued growth of the City Market.

“I appreciate that the market team is willing, and able, to evolve and maintain its agility in order to ensure it’s serving the needs of its vendors and market goers. This is an exciting opportunity for us.”

“We’re a multi-generational family passionate about our farm, and serving the Edmonton community, and like many of the vendors, our livelihood depends on the success of this market,” Horvath said.

“I’m proud to be a part of this transition and believe having this market occupy dual homes will only increase the resiliency and beauty of the downtown.”

While the 104 Street location was lauded by market-goers, it was also the scene of a lot of construction lately, including condo towers and LRT.

Once built, the Valley Line LRT would run right alongside the downtown market on 102 Avenue, and the construction footprint will take up even more space.

In March, news broke the 104 Street City Market would be moving east.

Then, at the end of May, the market revealed it would be back at the 104 Street location for Saturdays in the 2019 summer season.

Watch below (March 12): Downtown residents and fans of the outdoor farmers market are sad and disappointed to hear City Market is leaving 104 Street and looking for an indoor spot. Sarah Kraus has the details.