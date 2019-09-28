Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market prepares to launch new location

In just a few weeks, the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market is set to permanently move into its new location at the historical GWG Building on 97 Street.

Plans are in the works to hold a kickoff event for the location on Oct. 12.

It comes after a summer thick with changes for the popular market.

“Always a lot of growing pains when you decide that [an] old building is your new home, there’s lots of new renos,” said Dieter Kuhlmann, chair of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market.

READ MORE: Downtown Edmonton farmers market confirms new indoor-outdoor space on 97 Street

It was in March of this year when the market announced it would be moving from its long-time location at 104 Street to the four-season location at 97 Street and 103A Avenue.

Then, in June, the market announced that it would be returning to 104 Street — only on Saturdays, but would be located on 96 Street and 103 Avenue on Sundays.

“It’s been challenging,” said vendor James Pearcey, who owns Vegan Cheezery.

“The market’s been back and forth from locations, which makes it a bit challenging to retain customers,” Pearcey said.

READ MORE: Downtown Farmers Market will be in 2 Edmonton locations for summer 2019

Kuhlmann said many vendors are anxious to get into a permanent location.

“The main floor is completely booked, and there’s a number of vendors on the second floor too, so it’ll be a lively affair,” he said.

LRT and condo construction in the area made the market’s 104 Street location, which it had been at since 2004, less than ideal.

The Valley Line LRT, once complete, would have run alongside the downtown market on 102 Avenue if it had chosen not to move.

“With the LRT coming through, and more high-rises coming through, think of all the problems that [would have] come at us if we were to stay there,” Kuhlmann said.

The new location will include space for more than 100 vendors selling products every Saturday and Sunday, as well as a food vendor market with indoor and outdoor seating.

The details around the Oct. 12 event are still being finalized by the market.

WATCH BELOW: (March 12, 2019) A popular Edmonton farmers’ market may soon be on the move to an indoor location. Sarah Kraus reports.