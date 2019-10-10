Menu

Canada

Montreal business community raises more than $230,000 for Dans La Rue

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 7:10 pm
Dans La Rue food truck. October 5th, 2017.

Members of Montreal’s business community are sleeping on the streets of downtown Montreal to better understand the realities of homeless youth.

So far, they have raised $230,000 for non-profit Dans La Rue.

“We have a lot of intervention workers and we need to provide all these services to more than 1,000 youth per year,” said Cécile Arbaeud, executive director of Dans La Rue. “We are also trying to understand more about youth homelessness, be involved in research, in expertise, in prevention also.”

READ MORE: More than half of Quebec’s homeless population lives in Montreal

The money was raised through multiple fundraisers in the lead up to the event, from food truck sales to collecting donations at participating companies including Sunlife Quebec, Stingray and CN.

“I’ll be sleeping outdoors tonight because youth homelessness is an issue that touches my heart,” Bernd Beyer, vice-president and treasurer for CN, said in a statement. “I want to support the community in building a better future for young people in Montreal. It is vital to reach out to youth at risk and provide them with the tools they need to have access to opportunities in life.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Old Royal Victoria building sheltered almost 1,600 homeless people this winter: report

The event is called “a night in the streets.”

The 60 participating corporate executives and professionals will also have a chance to speak to counselors working for Dans La Rue to brainstorm solutions for getting out of homelessness.

This year marks the third time Dans La Rue holds this event.

How big is Montreal’s homeless population?
