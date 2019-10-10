Downed power lines blamed for Winnipeg fires

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Power lines knocked over during Thursday’s blast of winter weather are being blamed for a pair of fires in the Burrows-Keewatin neighbourhood.

Crews were called to the first blaze in a garage in the 1500 block of Magnus Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

A few minutes later, firefighters were called to the second fire, this time in a single-family home in the 1600 block of Pritchard Avenue.

READ MORE: Snow plows set to hit major routes in Winnipeg

Both fires were under control within 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The city says in both cases downed power lines had fallen on the buildings.

0:28 Fire tears through homeless camp under the Osborne Bridge Fire tears through homeless camp under the Osborne Bridge

Story continues below advertisement