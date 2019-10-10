Menu

Downed power lines blamed for Winnipeg fires

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 6:01 pm
The city says downed power lines are the likely cause of two fires in the Burrows-Keewatin area Thursday.
The city says downed power lines are the likely cause of two fires in the Burrows-Keewatin area Thursday.

Power lines knocked over during Thursday’s blast of winter weather are being blamed for a pair of fires in the Burrows-Keewatin neighbourhood.

Crews were called to the first blaze in a garage in the 1500 block of Magnus Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

A few minutes later, firefighters were called to the second fire, this time in a single-family home in the 1600 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Both fires were under control within 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The city says in both cases downed power lines had fallen on the buildings.

