Rain, snow won’t stop remaining Winnipeg road construction projects from being completed, says City

Despite all the moisture delaying construction projects in Winnipeg this fall, the city is hopeful it will be able to complete its current projects as it prepares for more precipitation.

There are still more than 100 ongoing road construction projects, according to the city’s website.

Road construction projects still to be completed, as of Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. City of Winnipeg

“Typically this is the time of the season where we’re finishing up projects and trying to make sure that all of the work is completed, so this is bad news for us,” Manitoba Heavy Construction Association President Chris Lorenc said.

Although more precipitation is in the forecast for the next few days, Lorenc is hopeful crews will be able to wrap up current projects as construction won’t completely stop until the ground freezes.

“At the end of the day it really is a Mother Nature decision,” Lorenc said.

Depending on conditions, road construction can progress through the end of October and sometimes to mid-November.

The City of Winnipeg isn’t expecting the weather to have any significant impacts.

“If the bad weather lasts longer than anticipated, we will review each location to determine the need for migration,” spokesperson Julie Dooley said.

A completion report should be made public by the end of the construction season.