Crime

Manitoba First Nations Police Service officer charged with drunk driving

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 5:36 pm
Selkirk RCMP say a member of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service was arrested for impaired driving early Thursday.
Selkirk RCMP say a member of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service was arrested for impaired driving early Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A member of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) has been charged with drunk driving.

Police in Selkirk were called to the report of a possible impaired driver leaving a business on Hwy 59, in Brokenhead First Nation, around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Officers pulled over the suspect and arrested the lone occupant, a 32-year-old man, for impaired driving.

RCMP say the man is an officer with the MFNPS.

The officer was released on a promise to appear in court Nov. 1.

RCMP continue to investigate and say the Independent Investigation Unit has been notified.

