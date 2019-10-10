Manitoba First Nations Police Service officer charged with drunk driving

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A member of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) has been charged with drunk driving.

Police in Selkirk were called to the report of a possible impaired driver leaving a business on Hwy 59, in Brokenhead First Nation, around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Officers pulled over the suspect and arrested the lone occupant, a 32-year-old man, for impaired driving.

RCMP say the man is an officer with the MFNPS.

The officer was released on a promise to appear in court Nov. 1.

RCMP continue to investigate and say the Independent Investigation Unit has been notified.

0:51 Manitoba RCMP getting new tools to combat drunk driving Manitoba RCMP getting new tools to combat drunk driving

Story continues below advertisement