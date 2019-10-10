SIU terminates Woodstock probe; teen’s injury self-inflicted, agency says

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog has cleared two Woodstock police officers of any wrongdoing after a 17-year-old teen fractured their right ankle when they jumped from a pedestrian bridge into a ravine last month.

The incident happened Sept. 8 when officers were called to the Finkle Street pedestrian bridge for a report of a young male in distress, the Special Investigations Unit said in a statement Thursday.

READ MORE: SIU clears London police after teen suffers broken orbital bone during arrest

According to the SIU, the teen had left a home in Woodstock and was heading toward the bridge while being followed by a family member, who contacted police.

Officers arrived and managed to convince the boy to make his way toward them and “thereafter engaged him in conversation for a few minutes,” the agency’s statement says.

“Suddenly, he turned, ran toward the bridge railing and jumped, landing in a ravine below,” the SIU statement says, adding he was taken to hospital for what was later determined to be a fractured ankle.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, the SIU’s interim director, Joseph Martino, said the investigation was terminated after it was determined neither officer involved “caused or contributed to the man’s self-inflicted injury in any manner that could attract criminal liability.”

READ MORE: SIU closes file on October 2018 death of man in London police custody