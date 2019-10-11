Kingston’s economy and the upcoming federal election

Send this page to someone via email

Trevor Lehoux is the owner of Skeleton Park Brewery. His business has been in operation for about three years, but the brewery has only been in its new home on Arlington Park for about a month and a half.

As a small business owner, he says licenses and taxes are some of his biggest challenges.

“We live in one of the most regulated provinces in one of the most regulated countries on this planet almost. For example, I have to pay six different types of taxes” Lehoux told Global News.

Lehoux says navigating the red tape takes time and keeps businesses from becoming operational sooner.

That’s why the city and the Kingston Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) are developing a new partnership to streamline the process.

“We’re hoping that this new partnership, with a dedicated business support person at the city, can help businesses navigate all the different municipal departments and make it easier for businesses, that are starting up or that are currently here and growing, get the permits, the licenses, and be able to navigate the municipal services far better,” Donna Gillespie, CEO of KEDCO said.

Federal parties vying for victory on Oct. 21 are making a range of promises on how they will better the economy.

Kingston’s chamber of commerce held an all-candidates debate last week for its members.

Karen Cross, executive director of the chamber, says attracting a work force and having available housing are key issues for business owners.

“That’s the biggest thing I’m hearing is, ‘we can’t grow our businesses because we don’t have the people to help us grow them, and when we do get them in, we can’t keep them in because they can’t find affordable housing,'” said Cross.

Lehoux says starting Skeleton Park Brewery has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride and hopes that more support, funding and attention to strict government regulations for small business owners are something the next MP will focus on.